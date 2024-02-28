Liverpool want to finalise a plan for their new football structure by the middle of next month, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Reds are working on putting a fresh football structure in place before trying to appoint a new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are pushing to bring in their former sporting director Michael Edwards to the club despite being rejected by him towards the end of last year.

They will make one final attempt and Edwards is only likely to come back if he is offered a broader and more senior role above a sporting director.

It has been claimed that Liverpool want to finalise a plan for the new structure before the middle of next month.

A meeting is set to take place with the Reds owners looking to brainstorm about the fresh new football structure.

Liverpool are pushing to have key executives in place over the next two weeks before they move on to the appointment of the new manager.

If Edwards agrees to return, he would likely head the football department moving forward at Anfield.

It remains to be seen whether he is prepared to leave his life in consultancy and return to football.