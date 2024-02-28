Fixture: Leeds United vs Chelsea

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Leeds United have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup this evening.

Daniel Farke’s men are flying in the Championship and looking like strong contenders to secure an instant return to the Premier League.

The Leeds boss has been clear about his desire for a run in the FA Cup, but the priority remains on the Championship.

Farke will know his men take on a Chelsea side desperate to bounce back from defeat against Liverpool in the EFL Cup final at the weekend; another loss tonight would pile further pressure on Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea won 1-0 the last time the two sides met at Stamford Bridge.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds tonight, while Farke picks a back four that consists of Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Liam Cooper and Junior Firpo.

In midfield the visitors field Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray, while Jaidon Anthony, Daniel James and Joel Piroe support Mateo Joseph.

Farke can look to his bench if he needs to make changes and his options include Willy Gnonto and Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United Team vs Chelsea

Meslier, Roberts, Rodon, Cooper, Firpo, Ampadu, Gray, Anthony, James, Piroe, Joseph

Substitutes: Klaesson, Van den Heuvel, Bryam, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kamara, Summerville, Gnonto, Bamford