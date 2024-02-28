Former EFL star Sam Parkin has admitted that Nathan Jones has done a brilliant job in bringing some positivity back to Charlton Athletic.

Following two impressive draws against Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth respectively, Jones’ Charlton side claimed a big scalp on Tuesday night when they beat Derby County 2-1 at Pride Park.

The Charlton boss insisted after the game that his side have it in them to compete and be better than the big boys of League One.

Parkin admitted that Jones has done a great job of helping Charlton win five points from three tough games and feels they have a relatively easier run in the next few weeks.

He credited the new Charlton boss for bringing back some of the feel-good factor that has been missing at the London club for years.

Parkin said on the What The EFL Podcast: “A brilliant victory and five points from three of the toughest games in that division.

“With respect to that, Northampton away in eleventh position and then three of the bottom four.

“He has navigated that brilliantly and just the feel-good factor, which was vacant at the Valley for so long, is back.

“He has done a brilliant job in a short space of time to turn things around.”

Charlton are still sitting 19th in the League One standings and will need more positive results to steer clear of the relegation dogfight.