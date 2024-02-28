Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has revealed that defender Zak Swanson has returned to first-team training for the first time after recovering from a long-standing groin issue.

Swanson has a history with injuries and missed three months of the 2022/23 season after undergoing surgery to correct a hernia problem.

The groin issue caused him troubles yet again and he has missed Portsmouth’s action since December last year.

Now though he has recovered and trained with the first-team squad on Wednesday morning.

The Portsmouth manager insists that though Saturday’s game against Oxford United will come too quickly for the Arsenal academy graduate there is a possibility that he plays first-team football sooner rather than later.

“Zak is okay, he trained [was] part of the session with us this morning. That was a real bonus”, Mousinho told the BBC.

“That was the first time he has been involved with the first-team squad. It is going to be a slow re-instruction for him.

“But hopefully we can get him a bit more involved on Friday and then push him on again next week.

“We knew he was never going to be ready for this game at the weekend but if we can look to get him back in full training quickly then it will be a possibility that he will be in the squad sooner rather than later.”

Swanson has featured in a total of seven League One games for Pompey this season, though his minutes on the pitch have been limited owing to injuries.