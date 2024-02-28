New West Brom owner Shilen Patel has taken to social media following his takeover of the club being confirmed.

Patel has bought out Guochuan Lai to take control at the Championship club.

The American has bought Lai’s 87.8 per cent shareholding of West Brom and has now sent a message to the fans.

Apologies Baggies fans for not being able to respond or confirm sooner. I’m thrilled for the deal to finally be confirmed! I’m not very active on social media and the best stuff is always coming from @WBA but wanted to say hello and that I’m honored to be joining the Albion… pic.twitter.com/los9kWUZdf — Shilen Patel (@shilensays) February 28, 2024

Patel insists he is thrilled to be able to take control of West Brom and is honoured to be joining the Albion family.

He admits he is not too active on social media, but wanted to send a message to the West Brom fans.

“Apologies Baggies fans for not being able to respond or confirm sooner”, Patel wrote on X.

“I’m thrilled for the deal to finally be confirmed!

“I’m not very active on social media and the best stuff is always coming from @WBA but wanted to say hello and that I’m honored to be joining the Albion Family!”

West Brom currently sit in fifth spot in the Championship table and are pushing to try to and win promotion to the Premier League.