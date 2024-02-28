Former Rangers star Kenny Miller has insisted that Jack Butland is playing in multiple competitions this season compared to some of the other England goalkeepers, who are not getting regular game time.

Butland has been superb at Rangers since joining the club on a free transfer last summer and has been the standout goalkeeper in Scotland.

There are suggestions that he is likely to be picked in the England squad for next month’s international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium and he could even stake a claim to be in the mix for the European Championship.

Butland has nine international caps to his name, but has not been in the England squad since 2018.

Miller insisted that it would be a deserved reward if he gets into the squad next month as he feels several of his competitors are not getting game time at the moment.

The former Rangers star pointed out that Butland is playing week-in-week-out for a bug club and is involved in multiple competitions this season.

Miller said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “I think it would be fully deserved.

“When I look at the England goalkeepers, some of them are not getting any game time and I don’t think Jack Butland would be worse than any of them.

“In a season, where you are playing for a big club and fighting in all kinds of fronts, you are playing in Europe where you are showcasing your abilities.”

Butland has already featured 43 times in all competitions this season and has 23 clean sheets to his name.