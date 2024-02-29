Celtic legend Chris Sutton believes that the Italian sides that were keen on Norwich City star Adam Idah in the summer will come calling yet again if he continues performing the way he has been in Glasgow.

After scoring six goals in 28 Championship appearances for Norwich City in the first half of the season, Idah was sent out on loan to Celtic for the remainder of the season.

He has taken Glasgow by storm, scoring five goals in an equal number of appearances.

Celtic do not have any option to make Idah’s move permanent at the end of the loan spell which means that he will return to Norwich in the summer if they cannot agree a fee.

The 23-year-old attracted interest from Serie A club Hellas Verona in January and Sutton believes that if he continues performing the way he has been, the Serie A club and others will come calling yet again in the summer.

“If he does well at Celtic, I suspect he will want to stay”, Sutton wrote in his Pink Un column.

“But the lack of option in the deal will keep potential other suitors interested.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if those Italian teams who displayed a keenness in January to do a deal returned to the table.”

If Celtic look to keep Idah and Sutton is proved right then the Bhoys may have to battle Italian sides for his signature.