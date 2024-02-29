Former Premier League star Nigel Reo-Coker believes Erik ten Hag would be better served if he starts an academy product over Antony for Manchester United.

Antony, 24, has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United this season, but he did get a start in their 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

With an injury to Rasmus Hojlund, the Brazilian could get another chance to start in the Manchester derby this weekend at the Etihad.

However, Reo-Coker insisted that Antony brings nothing to the table as a winger in the Manchester United side.

He pointed out that he has no end product and neither consistently creates goals nor finds the back of the net with any regularity.

The former midfielder feels Ten Hag would do better to start a youngster over Antony again.

Reo-Coker said on CBS Sports: “Antony, for me, is a player, I don’t remember how much they spent on, starts again and for me, what do you do?

“There is no end product, really and truly.

“It’s not disrespectful because you are at Manchester United, you go to a club who are known around the club, there is an expectancy and you have got to be expected to produce.

“Working hard is just the basic for any professional football player in the modern game now so you have got to do your job.

“You are a winger – you have got to create chances and score goals – he has done neither.

“You are better off playing a youth team player in there than Antony.”

Antony has not scored a goal or registered an assist in the Premier League in 20 appearances this season.