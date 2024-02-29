Former Championship star Sam Parkin has claimed that West Brom’s easier run in the next month could give them an opportunity to secure a playoff spot earlier than expected.

Carlos Corberan’s side are sitting fifth in the Championship table on 56 points and have a four-point cushion over teams outside the playoff spots.

West Brom drew 1-1 against Hull City last weekend and will be taking on Coventry City at the Hawthorns on Friday night.

Parkin pointed out that barring a trip to Leicester City in April, West Brom will not be playing another top-seven side for the rest of the season.

He stressed that in the next month or so, West Brom have a comfortable run on paper and if they do well enough, they could secure a playoff spot earlier than expected.

Parkin said on the What The EFL Podcast: “The thing I noted about West Brom’s chances is that they have only got one game left against anyone in the top seven and that comes on 20th April against Leicester, the league leaders.

“They have got a pretty kind run and don’t play anyone above ninth, after Coventry, in the next nine games.

“This is a brilliant opportunity to rack up some points in the next month and then probably be secure in the knowledge that you are going to be in the playoffs and maybe have an opportunity to plan for that a little bit earlier.”

Following the Coventry game, West Brom will have away trips to Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield respectively.