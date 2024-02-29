Leeds United legend Jon Newsome has hailed Whites star Ethan Ampadu as a Rolls Royce and praised his machine-like work rate.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined Leeds in the summer from Chelsea and has featured in every single game in the league this season so far.

Despite being a defensive midfielder, Ampadu has regularly featured as a centre-back for Leeds this season.

On Wednesday, Daniel Farke deployed him as a midfielder against Chelsea in the FA Cup and his performance impressed Newsome.

The ex-Leeds star thinks that Ampadu made his mark on his return to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday and stated that the player has a machine like work rate.

He is of the opinion that the 23-year-old is a Rolls Royce of a player for the Yorkshire outfit.

When asked about Ampadu’s performance against Chelsea, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds: “He was very good.

“When you come back to your old club, you want to make a statement; you want to put a marker down and he really did that wholeheartedly.

“Is he a midfielder? Is he a centre-back?

“He is just a machine; he is just a Rolls Royce.

Ampadu has featured in 39 games in all competitions for Leeds so far this season and has racked up eight cautions in the process.