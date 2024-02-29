Mason Cotcher, who is on Rangers’ radar, is currently on trial with Leeds United ahead of a potential move to Elland Road, according to the Sunderland Echo.

The 17-year-old centre forward came through Sunderland’s academy set-up and last season impressed for the Black Cats’ Under-18 side.

Cotcher’s deal with Sunderland expired last summer and he refused to sign a new contract with the club.

The youngster has attracted interest from several clubs, Scottish giants Rangers being one of them.

Cotcher has yet to sign for a club and has had trials with Premier League outfits Manchester United and Arsenal.

The starlet is now on trial at Leeds as he bids to impress the Championship side.

At the weekend, Cotcher featured for the Leeds Under-18 side against Sunderland and scored the only goal of the game to help the Whites to victory.

Leeds are yet to finalise a decision on the Rangers target’s future at Elland Road and it remains to be seen whether they will offer Cotcher a deal.