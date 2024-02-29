Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has claimed that he remains optimistic that Liverpool-chased Xabi Alonso will stay at the club next season.

While Alonso plots an unprecedented Bundesliga title triumph for his Leverkusen side, the noise around his future at the club has been growing louder.

Liverpool have been in contact with his agent to try and take him to Anfield in the summer and Bayern Munich are also pushing to get their hands on a coach who could end their 12-year run of being the perennial German champions.

However, Leverkusen are still calm about the situation and remain convinced that Alonso will not be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Rolfes portrayed the same confidence and admitted that he is optimistic that the Spaniard will stay.

He indicated that the Leverkusen boss is happy and comfortable at the club where he is being allowed to implement his own methods and style.

Asked about the rumours around Alonso, the Leverkusen sporting director told German daily the Frankfurter Rundschau (via Fussball News): “I am still calm and optimistic.

“The most important thing with managers is that they feel comfortable and have the feeling that they are in the right place.

“He has said that many times.

“This is how he works with his team and his coaching staff every day.”

It has been suggested that Alonso is already deep in planning for next season with the rest of the Leverkusen hierarchy.