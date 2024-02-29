Liverpool and Newcastle United are set to face competition from Roma in their pursuit of Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Hughes’ stock has been on the rise due to the work he has carried out behind the scenes at Bournemouth.

He ended his playing career at Bournemouth before becoming an important part of their structure over the last decade.

Newcastle are eyeing him as a potential replacement for Dan Ashworth and Liverpool are also interested in him as they look to build a new backroom structure at the club.

It has been claimed Hughes is also attracting interest from Serie A giants Roma, who are in the market for a sporting director.

Tiago Pinto will be leaving his role at Roma at the end of the season and the Serie A giants are seeking a replacement.

The Bournemouth technical director’s work has been noticed by the suits at the Stadio Olimpico.

Hughes is a candidate for Roma, who are keen to have Pinto’s replacement lined up as soon as possible.

It remains to be seen whether he is prepared to shun Premier League interest in favour of moving to Italy.