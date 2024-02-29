Liverpool tracked midfielder Morten Frendrup is closing in on signing a new contract with Genoa ahead of the next transfer window.

The Danish midfielder has grown in stature since joining Genoa in January 2022 and is now one of the first names on the team-sheet.

He has been a consistent performer for Genoa in the middle of the park and is considered one of the best in the business in his position in Serie A.

It has been claimed Liverpool have been monitoring his progress following direct advice from Jurgen Klopp, who is a big fan of the midfielder.

Genoa are aware of the interest Frendrup has been attracting and according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), they are keen to make sure that they secure his future at the club.

The Dane is currently on a contract worth €500,000 per year and it will run until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Genoa have been working on a deal that would see the midfielder sign a new four-deal contract with the club.

The new deal would also see him earning close to €1m per year, which is in line with his importance in the team.

It has been suggested that the papers are ready and Frendrup is soon set to put pen to paper on the new contract.