Michael Edwards is considering whether to hold face to face talks with Liverpool’s owners, FSG, and could travel to Boston, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Edwards left his sporting director role at Liverpool in 2022 and has rejected multiple approaches from several clubs since.

Liverpool recently tried to tempt him back to lead the search for Jurgen Klopp’s successor, but failed.

The club’s owners, FSG, continue to want Edwards though and have been trying to woo him.

Edwards is now considering whether to hold face to face talks with FSG.

His colleague at the football consultancy he works at, Ian Graham, is currently at a conference in Boston and it is possible that Edwards could also travel to the American city.

Edwards does not want to be a sporting director and is instead only likely to be tempted by full control of football matters in a CEO type role, or a shareholding in a club.

It is claimed that there is expected to be clarity over Edwards’ position by early March.

Should Edwards return to Liverpool, it could see the club then go for Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes for the sporting director role.