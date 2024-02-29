Atalanta’s asking price for Manchester United target Giorgio Scalvini is set to rule out a move to another Serie A club in the summer.

The 20-year-old centre-back has been the pillar of Atalanta’s defence this season and is considered one of the best young defenders in Europe.

His performances have piqued the interest of several big clubs across the continent and he is expected to leave Atalanta in the summer.

Scalvini is one of the names on Manchester United’s shortlist of defensive targets ahead of the end of the season.

Juventus and Inter have also been keeping tabs on him, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Atalanta’s asking price is likely to be too much for them.

The Bergamo outfit are likely to demand a fee of €50m before agreeing to sell their young defender in the summer.

Inter and Juventus do not have the financial latitude to spend such figures on a single player at the moment.

However, Manchester United have other suitors to compete with in their potential pursuit of Scalvini.

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also interested in young Atalanta centre-back.