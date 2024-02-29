Newcastle United target Federico Chiesa could leave Juventus in the summer even if he signs a new contract with the club.

Chiesa is set to enter the final year of his contract at the end of the season and there is speculation over his future at Juventus.

The Serie A giants are said to have made little progress over talks over a new long-term deal and there are suggestions he could leave.

Newcastle are amongst the clubs who are monitoring the winger’s situation with a view to potentially signing him in the summer.

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, an agreement in principle over a new deal until 2026 is in place between Chiesa’s agent and Juventus.

The winger is prepared to sign that new two-year deal and still leave the club at the end of the season.

He does not want to hamstring Juventus financially by trying to leave when he has only a year left on his contract.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle make a move to land Chiesa in the summer, with the Magpies tipped to look to bolster a squad which has looked thin at times this term.