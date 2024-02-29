Newcastle United are considering not appointing a new sporting director for the time being, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Dan Ashworth has been put on gardening leave since he informed the club that he wants to join Manchester United.

Talks are ongoing between the two clubs over agreeing compensation as the 52-year-old waits for them to work out a deal.

Newcastle are also now in the market to bring in a new sporting director but it has been claimed that a decision could be delayed.

The Magpies are toying with the idea of not appointing a replacement for Ashworth at this stage of the year.

It has been claimed that Newcastle are considering going through the summer transfer window with the current structure.

It would mean Steve Nickson, the head of recruitment, taking on a bigger and more important role in the next window.

Newcastle are confident that they can get deals done without needing a sporting director in the short term.