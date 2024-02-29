Jo Tessem is of the view that Southampton cannot afford to drop any more points and Saints have to go back to playing quick, forward passing football to turn their form around.

Southampton have lost three of their last four league games and they are now five points off the last automatic promotion spot.

With 12 games remaining, Russell Martin will be determined to get Saints back on track in their promotion race and they are set to take on Birmingham City at the weekend.

Tessem thinks that Southampton need to go on a winning run to catch up with the teams ahead of them and warned that they cannot afford to lose any more points.

The ex-Southampton star reminded that they have to go back to playing quick and forward passing football, which began their 25-game unbeaten run in September against Leeds United.

“We need to be on a winning run to keep up with two or three teams in front of us”, Tessem said on BBC Radio Solent.

“We cannot afford to lose any more points as simple as that so we need to find the winning formula again.

“When we had this last time, we lost four games on the trot, we had the Leeds game, I remember Alcaraz coming on and playing as a striker and came back, but we played really quick, forward playing football and that kind of put us back on the map again.

“I do believe that is what we need to do in the formation we play, be a bit quicker, get the ball forward, that seems to work for us.”

Southampton have failed to win against Birmingham City on their last two visits to St. Andrew’s and now at the weekend they will be hoping to change that trend.