Connor Roberts has indicated that the sheer volume of Leeds United’s fanbase has taken him by surprise since his arrival.

Roberts joined Leeds on loan from Burnley in the January transfer winter window and scored in their win over Leicester City last weekend.

His goal was key as Leeds came back from behind to beat the league leaders 3-1 at Elland Road.

The defender admitted that scoring goals or achieving something at Leeds only attracts more eyeballs and everything gets amplified at a different level.

He stressed that he never had such reactions when he scored at previous clubs and conceded that understanding the sheer volume of the Leeds fanbase has been a bit crazy.

Roberts said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “When you achieve things or you win games or score goals at a club of the size of Leeds and the passionate fans they have got and the amount of fans they have got, everything gets amplified even bigger.

“I have scored goals and, it’s kind of stupid to say, but you post a photo on social media at my previous club and you get all the fans saying what they say and thanking you but I do it for Leeds and it kind of blows up.

“It’s the most likes you ever had and it just kind of puts into perspective, how many fans Leeds have got.

“It’s a bit mental, to be honest.”

Roberts got his first start for Leeds on Wednesday night when he played in the 3-2 FA Cup defeat at Chelsea.

It remains to be seen whether he gets a starting berth when Leeds take on Huddersfield in a Yorkshire derby on Saturday.