Liverpool and Newcastle United linked Richard Hughes is not Roma’s top target for their sporting director role, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Scotsman ended his playing career at Bournemouth and has been working behind the scenes at Dean Court for the last decade.

His work as Bournemouth’s technical director has attracted the attention of some bigwigs of the Premier League.

He is on the shortlist of targets for Newcastle and Liverpool and Roma are also looking at him as the potential successor to Tiago Pinto.

The Serie A hold an interest in him but according to Italian daily Leggo (via LaRoma24.it), he is not the favourite for the role at the moment.

It has been claimed that Monza technical director Francois Modesto is the top target for the moment.

The Frenchman previously was the head of scouting at Olympiacos and was the technical director at Nottingham Forest as well.

His experience of working in different countries is making him the favourite over Hughes for Roma at the moment.

Pinto will leave Roma at the end of the season and the Serie A giants are keen to sort out his replacement as soon as possible.