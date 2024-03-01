Veteran broadcaster Richard Keys has claimed his sources have told him Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has grown tired and bored of manager Erik ten Hag.

Rashford has struggled this season and is looking far away from the forward who scored 30 goals for Manchester United in the previous campaign.

The striker has come in for criticism for his perceived lack of commitment from a section of the fanbase and he fired back at his detractors on Thursday.

He insisted that his commitment towards Manchester United should never be questioned as he has worked extremely hard for a number of years to make it at Old Trafford.

Keys stressed that is certain that Rashford is committed towards the Red Devils, but revealed that sources have informed him that he is now tired of working under the current manager, Ten Hag.

He took to X and wrote: “I’ve just finished reading what Rashford has been saying.

“Read between the lines.

“Of course, he’s committed to Utd.

“Sources tell me he’s bored of working for ten Hag.

“Who wouldn’t be?”

Keys also mocked Ten Hag demanding an apology from Fulham for making light of Bruno Fernandes suffering an injury when the two sides met last weekend.

“As for an apology from Fulham? Why? Fernandes is the architect of his own problems.

“It was funny.”

Rashford has been linked with a possible move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.