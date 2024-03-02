Gordon Dalziel accepts that Rangers defender Connor Goldson is suffering a dip in form, however he feels overall the Gers have been superb at the back under Philippe Clement.

Rangers suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The microscope was placed on centre-back Goldson by some after the clash at Ibrox, with it being claimed he was below his usual standards.

Former Rangers attacker Dalziel agrees with the notion that Goldson has seen his form drop of late.

However, he thinks it needs to be seen against the backdrop of Rangers being very good defensively since Clement has arrived as manager.

“He’s going through a little dip in form”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard post match when asked about Goldson.

“But if you look at Rangers’ performances defensively lately, they have been excellent since Clement has come in.

“I think it is one of these that you put it down to a bad day at the office, but also give credit to the opposition and well done to Motherwell.”

A bad day at the office could end up costing Rangers the lead in the Scottish Premiership if Celtic can visit Hearts and win on Sunday.