Fixture: Everton vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

David Moyes has picked his West Ham side to go up against Everton on Merseyside this afternoon.

Moyes eased the pressure on his shoulders in the Hammers’ last game as a three-match losing run was halted with a 4-2 victory over Brentford.

Now West Ham will look to follow it up at Everton, but have a middling away record in the Premier League this season with six games out of 13 lost on the road.

Moyes must make do without attacker Maxwel Cornet, who has a hamstring injury.

Alphonse Areola is in goal for West Ham, who have a back four of Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Emerson Palmieri.

Midfield is where Moyes selects Edson Alvarez and Tomas Soucek, while James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus support Jarrod Bowen.

If Moyes wants to make changes he can look to his bench, where his options include Kalvin Phillips and Danny Ings.

West Ham United Team vs Everton

Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson, Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen

Substitutes: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Antonio, Phillips, Ings, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Mubama