Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has named his starting line-up and substitutes to welcome London rivals Crystal Palace to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Postecoglou has had a full week to prepare his side for the visit of the Eagles, but there is uncertainty over how Palace will set up as they have a new boss at the helm in the shape of Oliver Glasner.

Tottenham must do without attacking threat Richarlison, who has an injury which could keep him out for a month.

Pedro Porro is also still out, while Ryan Sessegnon suffered a setback in his bid to return to the first team fold.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal for Spurs today, with Postecoglou picking a back four of Emerson Royal, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

Midfield sees Tottenham pick Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur, while James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Timo Werner support Heung-Min Son.

There are options for Postecoglou on the bench if needed and these include Brennan Johnson and Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Crystal Palace

Vicario, Royal, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Werner

Substitutes: Austin, Dragusin, Davies, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sarr, Lo Celso, Johnson, Scarlett