Former Championship star Jamie O’Hara feels Leicester City are throwing away the Championship title after they lost yet again.

Leicester were widely considered to be certainties to win the Championship this season after a lengthy period of sustained good form.

The wheels have come off in recent weeks though with three successive defeats in the Championship.

Leicester were beaten 2-1 at the King Power Stadium by strugglers QPR on Saturday to continue their woeful run.

Enzo Maresca’s side are now just three points clear of second placed Ipswich Town and O’Hara cannot believe what he is seeing.

The ex-Wolves man feels Leicester are literally throwing away the title.

“Leicester City, what are you doing?!” O’Hara said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live after the final whistles sounded.

“They are throwing the league away.

“They are now on 78 points, Ipswich won today to go to 75 points. Leeds United have got 73 points.

“It’s all to play for in the Championship.”

Leicester now have a run of four consecutive away games in front of them as they travel to Sunderland, Hull City and Bristol City in the league, while they also play Chelsea in the FA Cup.