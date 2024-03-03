Richard Keys has told Erik ten Hag that his time at Manchester United is coming to an end following an ’embarrassing’ 3-1 defeat at Manchester City.

Ten Hag saw his Manchester United side take the lead at the Etihad through a superb goal from Marcus Rashford and they held the advantage until half time.

Phil Foden levelled for Manchester City in the 56th minute however, while he struck again with ten minutes left as Manchester United failed to hold on.

Erling Haaland then helped himself to a goal in injury time to record a comfortable victory for Manchester City.

Keys, a long time critic of Ten Hag, believes the writing is now firmly on the wall for the manager.

He insists given the way Ten Hag set the team up he simply had to win the game.

“It’s over Erik”, Keys wrote on X.

“If you set up like that you’ve got to win.

“Even then – it’s embarrassing if that’s the best United have got.”

Ten Hag’s future is increasingly coming under the scanner amid suggestions Manchester United are in the process of sounding out potential successors.