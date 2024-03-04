Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is of the view that Newcastle United star Yankuba Minteh showed why the Magpies splashed such cash on him due to his display against PSV Eindhoven.

Newcastle signed the young winger from Danish side Odense in the summer and immediately sent him out on loan to join Feyenoord.

On Sunday, Minteh scored a goal in the game against league leaders PSV to help Feyenoord secure a 2-2 draw.

Minteh has scored three times in the last two games and Slot admitted that the Newcastle winger has made a good impression with his recent performances.

The Feyenoord boss also thinks that his performances against PSV prove why Newcastle were willing to spend so much money on him.

“That [team] always changes with me by the week’, Slot was quoted as saying by Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur.

“But no, let me not be funny about it.

“He has made a fine impression in recent weeks.

“Today [Sunday] he also showed again why Newcastle United are willing to pay so much money for him.”

Minteh will be hoping to continue his good form with Feyenoord and he will be determined to get into Eddie Howe’s plans for next season.

It had been speculated Newcastle could have looked to bring him back in January, but there was no recall clause in the loan agreement.