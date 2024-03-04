Djurgarden sporting director Bosse Andersson has revealed Tottenham Hotspur are ‘passionate’ about playing a friendly against the Swedish club.

Relations between the two clubs are in excellent shape following the sale of Lucas Bergvall to Spurs, while a delegation, including Andersson, were welcomed into Daniel Levy’s suite at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Crystal Palace game.

Djurgarden are keen to make the most of the situation and loan signings from Spurs are already being eyed.

Andersson also admits that Spurs have huge enthusiasm for a friendly with Djurgarden, but it is unlikely to happen this year, given Euro 2024 is on during the summer.

“We looked at a number of things”, Andersson told Swedish daily Aftonbladet about the visit, adding: “We will play a match against each other.

“They are passionate about it.

“They will go to Scotland and play a game this year and then they will go to South Korea.

“We pretty much agree that it is better to play in a year that is not a [European] Championship year.

“We aim for 2025, perhaps around 10th to 15th July.”

Djurgarden are currently preparing for the start of the new Swedish league season, which is due to start at the end of the month.

They finished in fourth spot in the Allsvenskan last term and will be looking to close the gap to champions Malmo this season.