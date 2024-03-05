Barcelona have prioritised getting Liverpool-linked coach Ruben Amorim over other options in the summer, according to the Independent.

Amorim has been mentioned as a target for several big European clubs who are looking for new managers at the end of the season.

The Portuguese is claimed in some quarters to be the Plan B for Liverpool if they miss out on Xabi Alonso and Manchester United are also looking at him as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag.

Barcelona are also in the market for a new manager after announcing that Xavi Hernandez will leave at the end of the season.

And it has been claimed that Amorim has emerged as the top target for the Catalan giants.

Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi is also on their shortlist but the Sporting Lisbon coach is their preferred choice.

Barcelona are also hoping to get a head start in the pursuit of Amorim as Liverpool are still hoping to convince Alonso.

Manchester United are also still to take a call on whether to sack Ten Hag at the end of the season.