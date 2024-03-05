Celtic and Rangers want to lower the age of offering the professional contract to 14 to protect their young talents from the clubs south of the border, according to the Press and Journal.

Scottish are clubs are unable to offer their youth prospects professional contracts until they reach the age of 16.

Due to European Union regulations, English clubs are facing difficulties in recruiting players under the age of 18 from outside the United Kingdom.

And in recent years, Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic have seen a host of young, talented players move to England.

Under the current regulation, Scottish clubs are only set to receive training compensation if the youngster is lured away before they sign a professional contract with the club.

It has been claimed that Rangers and Celtic are keen on lowering the threshold for offering a professional contract to their young players to 14 in order to protect them from English clubs.

The Scottish giants have requested the Scottish FA consider options to stop their top talents from moving south of the border.

Now it remains to be seen whether the Scottish FA will approve Rangers and Celtic’s proposition to lower the age for offering professional contracts so that they can protect their top talents.