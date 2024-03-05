Former Rangers star Andy Halliday has pointed out that the Gers went on a massive winning run the last time they lost a league game and believes a similar run after the Motherwell defeat could win them the title.

Rangers’ unbeaten run came to a shock halt on Saturday when they lost 2-1 at home to Motherwell.

It was Motherwell’s first win at Ibrox in a league game since 1997 and it briefly threatened Rangers’ spot at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings.

Celtic’s defeat at Hearts on Sunday meant that Rangers remained on top and Halliday did point out that Rangers won their next eleven games when they lost to Celtic earlier in the season.

He stressed another such run after the Motherwell defeat could mean that Rangers will be crowned Scottish champions at the end of the season.

Halliday said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “Listen, the last time Rangers lost a game of football, against Celtic, they went on an eleven-game run.

“If they do the same again, they will win the league.

“I am sure they will try to bounce back on Thursday against Benfica.”

Rangers have Europa League and Scottish Cup commitments lined up next and will not be in league action until 17th March when they visit Dundee.