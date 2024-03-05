Former Hibernian manager Alan Stubbs has conceded that Hibs are set to face a winning machine in Rangers in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals at the weekend.

Hibs have picked up form in recent weeks and have picked up eight points from their last four Scottish Premiership games.

They are back in the top six and will be looking to keep their form going in the Scottish Cup when they take on Rangers at Easter Road in the quarter-finals.

Rangers are coming into the game on the back of a defeat at home to Motherwell and have Europa League last 16 commitments against Benfica on Thursday night.

However, Stubbs stressed that it will remain a difficult game despite Rangers’ recent defeat.

He insisted that Rangers have turned into a winning machine and have often been overpowering teams with their physicality when needed.

Stubbs was quoted as saying by the Daily Record: “Hibs got to the final a few years ago and I wanted them to win it but there was a little bit of me thinking I wouldn’t mind holding onto that for a bit longer!

“It’s obviously going to be tough.

“I think this Rangers team are more of a winning machine.

“They’re stronger and they’re steamrolling a few teams because of their physicality and their power.”

Rangers have already won the Scottish League Cup this season and will be looking to progress in the Scottish Cup as well.