Ajax are amongst the clubs who are keeping tabs on Hull City winger and Tottenham Hotspur target Jaden Philogene ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old winger joined Hull from Aston Villa last summer and is having a great season in the Championship.

He has scored eight times and laid on six assists and has been playing a big role in helping Hull pursue a playoff spot in the ongoing campaign.

His performances in the Championship have put him on the radar of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, but they could face heavyweight competition from the Netherlands.

It has been claimed that Ajax are now monitoring his showings at Hull this season in the Championship.

The Dutch giants have been left impressed by Philogene and are considering making a move for him.

Aston Villa have a £15m buyback clause in the deal they agreed with Hull in the last summer transfer window.

The Tigers want more than that figure if they are to sell Philogene to another club at the end of the season.