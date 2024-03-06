Mikey Johnston has given Celtic another reminder of his quality with a sensational strike for West Brom at Loftus Road.

Johnston, who has been loaned to West Brom by Celtic for the rest of the season, was in the Baggies’ starting eleven against QPR in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Carlos Corberan’s men fell behind to strugglers QPR in the 17th minute, but Johnston was determined to draw them level.

What a strike from Mikey Johnston! 🔥 Game ON. pic.twitter.com/p2mPwaXkQj — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 6, 2024

The Celtic man picked up the ball on the touchline, cut inside and unleashed an unstoppable strike from outside the area.

It caught the near post and went into the back of the net, giving QPR’s goalkeeper no chance.

West Brom then went ahead in the 27th minute, leading 2-1.

Johnston has taken to the demands of the Championship like a duck to water and his goal at QPR is his fourth goal in the league since he joined West Brom.

The Baggies will be keen for Johnston to remain in form and fire them into the playoffs and ultimately, promotion.

And for Celtic, Johnston is boosting his value with his performances in England.