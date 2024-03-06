Brighton CEO Paul Barber has insisted that it is fair that Newcastle United are demanding a big fee from Manchester United to shorten Dan Ashworth’s gardening leave period.

Ashworth has been put on gardening leave since he informed Newcastle that he would like to take up the offer to become the new sporting director at Manchester United.

The negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs but there are claims that Newcastle want as much as £20m compensation from the Red Devils.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already lambasted the 18-month gardening leave Newcastle want to impose on their outgoing sporting director but Barber, who negotiated Ashworth’s exit from Brighton to Newcastle, insisted that it is fair at the moment.

He stressed that the 52-year-old is smart enough to know why Newcastle put a long notice period in his contract and Manchester United will have to pay if they want to accelerate the process.

The Brighton CEO insisted that if clubs want top officials from other teams, it is only fair that the selling party would want big compensation and a considerable gardening period to protect their interests.

Barber told The Athletic: “I like Dan a lot.

“He is a friend and I enjoyed working with him, but in an area like technical director, Dan will be very aware that he was paid whatever he was paid at Newcastle and they had a notice period to protect him, and he will be very aware that it goes both ways because he went through it with us.

“And so then the ball is in Manchester United’s court. If they decide they will pay it and accelerate him joining, that’s their choice.

“Gardening leave? I keep joking with Dan that if he does any more he’ll be the most skilled landscape gardener in the country, but that’s the nature of our business.

“If clubs are going to take each other’s staff, then there has to be financial compensation to shorten the notice period, or they have got to expect there is going to be a long wait.

“And the long wait is designed to protect our processes, our targets, our thinking.

“It’s only fair and Dan is a very fair guy. He will be the first to accept that this is the way it is and the ball is in Sir Jim’s court.”

There are claims that Newcastle want to prevent Ratcliffe from joining Manchester United until at least after the summer transfer window.