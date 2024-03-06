Besiktas are not expected to trigger the option to buy clause in Nottingham Forest star Joe Worrall’s loan deal in the summer.

The 27-year-old centre-back fell out of favour under former Tricky Trees boss Steve Cooper and he failed to catch the eye of current manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nottingham Forest were keen on offloading Worrall in the winter transfer window and several Championship clubs showed interest in signing him.

However, a move to Championship failed to materialise and he joined Turkish giants Besiktas on loan with the option to make his move permanent in the summer.

Worrall has featured twice since joining the Turkish outfit and has not featured since his last appearance against Kayserispor in February.

Besiktas boss Fernando Santos prefers Necip Uysal and Omar Colley as his first-choice centre-backs.

And according to Turkish daily Star, Besiktas are not expected to make Worrall’s stay in Turkey permanent by triggering his buy option in the summer.

It has also been suggested that Nottingham Forest want Worrall to play more and they have been in contact with Besiktas regarding the player’s game time.

The emphasis is now on Worrall to win more game time in Turkey and potentially change Besiktas’ view of him.