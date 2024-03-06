Juventus are unlikely to want to sell Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur tracked defender Dean Huijsen in the summer unless they receive crazy offers, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 18-year-old centre-back joined Roma on loan in the winter transfer window and has made a great impression at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma are keen to extend his stay beyond the end of his loan stint and the defender is also attracting interest from outside Italy.

Tottenham are amongst the clubs who have been keeping tabs on him with a view to potentially making a move for the defender in the summer, while Aston Villa are also closely watching Huijsen.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Juventus plan to hold on to the teenager for next season.

They are in no mood to extend his loan stay at Roma and he will return to Turin in the summer.

Juventus are planning to integrate him into their first-team squad and want him to fight for a place in the team.

The Serie A giants are also keen to reject offers to sell the centre-back in the transfer window.

Unless a massive offer lands on their table, Juventus are in no mood to part ways with Huijsen in the summer.