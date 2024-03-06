Leeds United out on loan star Rasmus Kristensen is set to face a spell on the sidelines following suffering an injury playing for Roma.

Kristensen had to leave the field early in Roma’s 4-1 win at Monza last weekend after he sustained a thigh injury.

He has been an important part of the Roma squad this season after joining from Leeds on loan last summer and has made 16 starts in Serie A so far.

The defender’s injury was evaluated over the last few days and it is not good news for the Leeds contracted player.

According to Italian daily Il Tempo (via RomaNews), the Dane is facing a spell on the sidelines due to the injury.

Kristensen is likely to be out for the next month or so and he is claimed to be aiming to return for the Rome derby against Lazio on 7th April.

The defender will hope to avoid any setbacks during his rehabilitation as he pushes to get back into the team in the next month.

Kristensen has a contract until 2027 with Leeds and it remains to be seen whether the Whites get involved with their medical team.