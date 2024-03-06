Ajax star Jordan Henderson has revealed that he is a big admirer of Aston Villa boss Unai Emery and hailed the Villans as one of the in form teams in Europe.

Aston Villa are flying high in the Premier League and they are in the Europa Conference League round of 16.

On Thursday, Emery’s side will travel to Amsterdam to face Ajax in the first leg of their Europa Conference League tie.

Henderson pointed out that Aston Villa have been brilliant throughout the ongoing season and revealed that he is a big fan of the Spanish tactician.

The former Liverpool star is of the view that Emery is a manager with vast experience and he pointed out that Aston Villa are among one of the most in form sides in Europe.

“I watched the game against Luton Town on TV and I have watched them quite a bit this season to be honest”, Henderson told a press conference.

“Very good team, very good players

“I am a big fan of the manager.

“I think he is very experienced and has his teams very well drilled.

“Very good team, one of probably the most in form teams in Europe I would say.

“Very consistent and of course it will be a really tough test for us tomorrow night.”

Aston Villa are on a three-game winning run and they will want to continue their momentum against Ajax on Thursday.