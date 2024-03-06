Liverpool legend Didi Hamann believes that if Xabi Alonso wants to do another year at Bayer Leverkusen before heading to Anfield then the Reds could wait for him.

Alonso has emerged as the top candidate to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and the Reds have already been in touch with his agent.

It is far from clear that Alonso is ready to leave the exciting Leverkusen side he has built though, especially when they are set to be in next season’s Champions League, potentially as German champions.

Alonso might want another year at the BayArena and Liverpool legend Hamann thinks if the Spaniard does want to wait another 12 months before going to Anfield, the Reds should wait.

That could mean Liverpool put a manager in place for just a year, though Hamann is not sure whether Alonso would sign up for the Reds job so far in advance.

Hamann said: "Yes, it's [wait for Alonso] an option, but then again you need an agreement for next season. I'm not sure whether he commits now to come in the summer of 2025.

“Yes, if he says I want to stay another season but I come in 2025, you will obviously bring somebody in for a season and I’m sure it’ll work out, even though it’s a situation we have never really had to bring somebody in, pretty much a caretaker for a whole season.

“Yes, I think he is good enough, I think he is big enough with what he has done at Leverkusen, that if he decides to do that you have got to wait for him, but at the same time, if he stayed at Leverkusen, I can’t see him committing for [the] next season [2025].

“I think that is a scenario that [he] might realise, but I can’t really see that happening.”

Alonso’s Leverkusen are currently running away with the Bundesliga title, leaving even perennial winners Bayern Munich in their wake.

The Bavarians are also keen on Alonso as their next manager.