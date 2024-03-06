Former Leeds United star Aidy White has stressed the importance of the Whites beating Stoke City on Tuesday night despite not playing at their best.

A 33rd-minute Daniel James strike was the difference between the two teams as Leeds won 1-0 at Elland Road over the Championship strugglers.

It kept them in third in the Championship standings and very much in the race for automatic promotion.

Leeds needed the three points after only managing a draw against Huddersfield last weekend but the Whites were not at their fluent best.

The Yorkshire giants had to work hard in the second half to secure the three points but White insisted that it’s impossible to expect the team to produce excellent performances in every game.

He stressed that at some points, Leeds need to do the dirty work and just get over the line.

White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Daniel Farke said it previously, we are Leeds, we do not make it easy for ourselves.

“That’s summed it up in the second half.

“But sometimes, you have got to have those performances and it’s never going to be a season where you are going to get terrific games and terrific half after half.

“Sometimes, you have got to do the dirty work, have a little bit of fortune and grind it out and in the second half, we did that.

“It wasn’t the best performance but we got the three points and that was the most important thing.”

Leeds have a Yorkshire derby against an in-form Sheffield Wednesday side at Hillsborough on Friday night.