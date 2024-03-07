Barcelona ‘suspect’ that Tottenham Hotspur are doing their best to snap up one of their most talented youth products in the shape of Dani Rodriguez.

The attacker will be out of contract at Barcelona on 30th June and the club are growing concerned that he may leave.

Barcelona have held talks with Rodriguez’s entourage, but an agreement with the player is claimed to be far away.

Tottenham are on the scene and, according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona ‘suspect’ that Spurs are trying to tempt Rodriguez to north London.

The Premier League side admire the 18-year-old and believe he has big potential.

They could present a tempting package to the attacker which may, it is claimed, make a difference in him deciding what to do.

Rodriguez, who is currently injured, has also been linked with Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona are aware that if the choice comes only down to finances then they will not be able to compete with what Tottenham put on the table.

The Catalans believe the key though will be the sporting plan they put in front of the player and how they can reassure him about his prospects at the club.

Rodriguez is a Spain Under-19 international.