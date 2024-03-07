Fixture: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has picked his team to lock horns with Sparta Prague in the Europa League this evening.

With the Reds having already scooped up the EFL Cup this season, Klopp is eyeing more silverware in his final campaign in charge.

Reaching the Europa League final in Dublin is a target and Liverpool can move closer to it by getting a good result at Sparta Prague this evening.

Sparta Prague head into the first leg tie on the back of a 0-0 draw in the Czech league against rivals Slavia Prague; the result kept Sparta Prague’s four-point lead at the top of the table intact.

Caoimhin Kelleher is in goal for Liverpool this evening, while at the back Klopp picks Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Andrew Robertson as a four.

In midfield, Liverpool field Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott, while Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz lead the attacking threat.

If Klopp needs to shake things up he has options to call for from the bench and they include Mohamed Salah and Conor Bradley.

Liverpool Team vs Sparta Prague

Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez, Diaz

Substitutes: Adrian, Szoboslai, Mrozek, Van Dijk, Salah, Tsimikas, Clark, Gordon, McConnell, Koumas, Bradley, Musialowaki