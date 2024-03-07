Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic has insisted that Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho’s dip in form is not a massive surprise.

Sancho joined Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season in January following a falling out with Erik ten Hag, which resulted in him being banished from the Manchester United squad.

The winger laid on two assists in his first two Bundesliga games after joining Dortmund but has looked listless since then and has struggled to make any impact.

However, Terzic is not surprised as Sancho was not playing football for several months before he joined Dortmund.

He stressed that it is natural for a player to suffer a dip in form after he has not played for months due to a lack of rhythm and fitness.

The Dortmund coach was quoted as saying by German outlet Fussball Transfers: “We know that not everyone is at 100 per cent.

“Jadon hasn’t played for a long time and he lacks rhythm.

“It’s often the case that the guys who come back after a long downtime or a long break, immediately light up at the beginning when everything is new and fun again.

“And then every now and then there’s a dip.”

For now, it seems unlikely Dortmund will try to sign Sancho on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window.