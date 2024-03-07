Manchester United target Miguel Gutierrez is also on the shortlist of left-back targets for Bayern Munich in the summer.

The 22-year-old Spanish full-back has been attracting attention with his performances for an impressive Girona side this season.

He has been a certainty in the team this term and he is now being looked at by some of the bigwigs of European football.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s injury problems mean Manchester United looking at left-backs and Gutierrez is a target for the Red Devils.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, they could face competition from Bayern Munich.

Alphonso Davies is expected to leave the German champions in the summer and they are looking to line up a replacement.

The Girona left-back is one of the players the Bavarians are looking at ahead of the summer transfer window.

AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez is their top target and he would be given preference by the club.

However, Gutierrez is one of the alternatives Bayern Munich are considering if they fail to sign Hernandez.