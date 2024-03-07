Tottenham Hotspur have added to Ange Postecoglou’s backroom staff, bringing in Nathan Gardiner as the club’s new head of sports science, according to football.london.

Spurs have an old association with Gardiner that runs up to 14 years.

Gardiner worked at the London-based side in different capacities – first as a rehab coach, then as a fitness coach and lastly in the capacity of sports scientist.

He left the club in 2020 to join fellow top-flight club Fulham as their first-team coach under Scott Parker.

He has now returned to his old club though and will work with Tottenham manager Postecoglou.

He will work with the manager in the months ahead as Tottenham try to seal Champions League qualification at the end of the season.

Tottenham are currently placed fifth in the league table, having lost a bit of the spark that helped them make their best start in the Premier League era.

Gardiner will work in coordination with chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange.