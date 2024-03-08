Former Premier League manager Chris Coleman has backed Aston Villa to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the race to finish in the top four this season.

Tottenham are set to travel to the Midlands this weekend to take on Aston Villa in a big game in the race for a top four finish in the Premier League.

Aston Villa are fourth in the league table and are five points ahead of fifth-placed Spurs while having played a game more than Ange Postecoglou’s side.

The north London side have a big chance to cut down Aston Villa’s lead but Coleman believes Unai Emery’s team will eventually edge Spurs out in the race to finish in the top four.

The former Premier League boss feels that in the win over Luton last weekend Aston Villa showed belief and confidence in their ability to keep pushing.

He stressed that that while Tottenham can show a bit of inconsistency, the Villans have been the more solid and better side over the course of the season.

Coleman said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast: “Luton’s a hard place to go and Villa went there and went 2-0 up.

“Luton came back, but Villa showed great signs of a team that believe that they are going to finish in the top four.

“Tottenham are playing some amazing football, but they are a little bit hit and miss, they can be a little milky still.

“Over the course of the season, Villa have been the better team and they will just edge it.”

Aston Villa beat Tottenham 2-1 in the north London earlier in the season and will look to do the double at Villa Park this weekend.