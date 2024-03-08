Djed Spence has insisted that the talk around a lack of professionalism during his loan spell at Leeds United was blown out of proportion.

Leeds signed Spence on loan from Tottenham last summer but he struggled with injuries after he moved to Elland Road.

He made a handful of appearances for Leeds before the club made a surprising decision to cut short his loan and send him back to Spurs in the winter transfer window, despite not having a replacement lined up.

Daniel Farke indicated that Spence lacked professionalism and there were claims that the defender also showed a lack of discipline and bad timekeeping.

The right-back rubbished the suggestions and he is prepared to work hard to prove them wrong.

He stressed that some of it was completely blown out of proportion and most of it was down to the fact that he was not playing regularly.

“I don’t think that’s fair at all”, Spence told The Athletic.

“I don’t necessarily agree with what they said.

“But in football, this is how it is: you have to keep your head down, keep going and eventually prove people wrong.

“Some of it is a bit blown out of proportion.

“You can be late once and if you’re not playing, it’s a problem, and if you are playing, then it’s not a problem.”

Leeds signed Connor Roberts on loan from Burnley in January at the end of the window to cover Spence’s departure from Elland Road.