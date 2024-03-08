Rangers star Fabio Silva is of the view that his performance against Benfica in a winger role will make the Gers consider him a versatile player.

The 21-year-old forward joined Rangers on loan in the winter from Wolves and has been impressive since his arrival at Ibrox.

On Thursday, Philippe Clements deployed Silva as a winger in their Europa League game against Benfica and he helped Rangers secure a 2-2 draw away from home.

Silva thinks that being able to play in the wing position will add another weapon to his arsenal and feels that the coaching staff at Rangers will now see his versatility.

The Rangers star pointed out that he played as a winger before during his loan at PSV Eindhoven and stressed that he is happy to help his team in any way possible.

When asked about whether he is comfortable playing as a winger, Silva was quoted as saying by Mais Futebol: “I feel good because I have more tools for the future.

“The coaches can look at me as someone who is more versatile.

“I’m happy to be able to help the team.

“In the Netherlands, I also played as a winger several times.

“It was a really good game.”

Silva has so far featured 12 times in all competitions for Rangers and has three goals under his belt.